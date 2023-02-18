Atletico Madrid confirm Joao Felix transfer fee to Chelsea

Atletico Madrid are confident over agreeing a deal to sell Joao Felix to Chelsea this summer.

The Portuguese international has struggled to maintain a consistent place in Diego Simeone’s plans following his arrival in Madrid from Benfica in 2019.

Chelsea sealed a January loan move for Felix, as part of an £11m six month deal at Stamford Bridge, but with no purchase clause included in the move.

Despite picking up a Premier League suspension last month, the Blues have been impressed with his impact, amid rumours they are willing to offload Mason Mount, to retain Felix.

According to reports from the Evening Standard, Chelsea are prepared to open negotiations with Atletico at the end of the campaign, with an £80m asking price set.

Atletico are determined to recover a sizeable chunk of the £113m they paid to bring Felix to the club and Chelsea are set to continue their major squad investment in 2023.