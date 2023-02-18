Antonio Rudiger could make Premier League return after one season at Real Madrid

The signing of Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer was seen as a excellent piece of business by Real Madrid. The 29-year-old was off the back of a fine season in the Premier League, and had been considered as one of the leading central defenders in England.

His move to the Spanish capital has been mixed, but the German international has failed to reach the level that he showed at Chelsea. Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly already been left unhappy with Rudiger’s performances, despite the player having only been at the club since July.

With Eder Militao and David Alaba already in the first team squad, and Nacho Fernandez able to provide adequate cover, Real Madrid may look to sell Rudiger after just one season, and he could be set for a return to the Premier League.

Fichajes report that Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing up a move for Rudiger, which would see him link back up with Antonio Conte, who signed him for Chelsea back in 2017.

Spurs’ system could suit Rudiger more, as he has had a plentiful of experience playing in a three-back formation while at Chelsea. Ancelotti has used a 4-3-3 for the majority of his tenure at Real Madrid, which appears to not play to the German’s strengths.