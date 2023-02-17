Virgil van Dijk offers fitness boost ahead of Real Madrid showdown

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk looks set to return from injury for their Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos head to Anfield in midweek, for a crunch last 16 first leg tie, in a repeat of the 2022 final between the two sides in Paris.

Jurgen Klopp has faced Real Madrid four times as Reds boss, with three defeats and one draw, including final losses in 2018 and 2022.

Liverpool’s inconsistent start to 2023 has caused frustration for the German coach but he is edging closer to having a full squad available.

Dutch international van Dijk was named on the bench, in the 2-0 Premier League win over Everton on February 13, after six weeks out with a hamstring injury, with the fit again Diogo Jota making a late cameo appearance.

Klopp has confirmed the 31-year-old is in the running to feature in the weekend trip to Newcastle, and could boost the hosts defence, on their Champions League return on February 21.

“I think he will be fit in time. Yesterday [Thursday] he looked absolutely ready, and today I think he looks the same”, as per reports from BBC Sport.