Unai Simon offers Athletic Club transfer exit update

Athletic Club star Unai Simon has insisted he is not planning to leave the club this summer.

Simon’s profile has continued to rise in the last 12 months, establishing himself as one of the top goal keepers in La Liga, and first choice for La Roja.

Despite the change in management for the Spain national team, Simon is expected to retain his No.1 spot, with transfer links over an exit from the Estadio San Mames.

The 25-year-old is currently under contract in Bilbao until 2025, with Premier League giants Manchester United rumoured to be considering him as a long term replacement for David de Gea.

“No one from the club has told me ‘Unai, we’re thinking of selling you to to earn money’. The club always gives me the confidence that I am always here”, as per reports from Diario AS.

Simon’s stance will be positive news for Athletic Club fans as they build on the commitment shown by head coach Ernesto Valverde this month.

The experienced coach has renewed his deal in the Basque Country until the end of the 2023/24 campaign as they push for a European qualification place this season.