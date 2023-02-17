Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Junior return for Osasuna clash

Real Madrid have been boosted by some crucial squad returns for their La Liga trip to Osasuna this weekend.

Los Blancos will be aiming to close the title gap to five points on leaders Barcelona with a winning visit to Pamplona for Carlo Ancelotti.

Thibaut Courtois will return to the starting line up, after recovering from an adductor strain, with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior back from a one game ban.

However, despite the positivity over Courtois and Vini Jr’s combined return, captain Karim Benzema and veteran midfielder Toni Kroos are sidelined through injury.

Eden Hazard and Ferland Mendy are also named in Ancelotti’s travelling squad with the latter potentially starting at El Sadar.

Alongside the senior names rejoining the squad, Ancelotti has also named Alvaro Rodriguez in the 21-man panel.

The towering Uruguayan striker has caught the eye with Real Madrid’s Caastilla side so far this season with five goals in 15 appearances.