Samuel Umtiti helped new Barcelona teammate to find house even after move to Lecce

Despite the struggles Samuel Umtiti experienced at Barcelona, the Frenchman always came across as an affable character. Details have emerged of his latest good deed, even though he had departed for Lecce.

According to Sport, Umtiti quickly struck up a friendship with Franck Kessie, despite the fact they only crossed over for a few weeks in Barcelona. Kessie signed for Barcelona in early in July and less than two weeks later, the Blaugrana were on tour in the USA.

Umtiti was left off that tour, as the club sought to find him a move, and by the time Kessie was back, the now Lecce defender had already departed for Italy. Despite that, Umtiti helped Kessie to find his flat in Esplugues de Llobregat, where he himself lived, through a contact of his. The Ivorian is said to be grateful for his help in finding his place, and generally helping him to settle.

Umtiti seems to have found a new lease of life in Serie A, now fit and playing regularly for Lecce. The 29-year-old had been struggling for minutes in Barcelona for some time, with the situation becoming rather damaging for both him and Barcelona, but thankfully has returned to the pitch again.