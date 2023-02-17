Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema a doubt for Liverpool clash after another injury

Real Madrid are a different side with and without Karim Benzema, which has become a major issue this season with the Frenchman often unavailable or lacking fitness. As they come into the crunch phase of the season, there are further questions over his fitness.

Benzema returned to action after the World Cup and played a number of games in January. After looking as if he was getting towards full fitness again, he picked up an injury against Valencia, missing a further two games in February.

Ahead of Los Blancos’ trip to Osasuna, Benzema has been ruled out, as per Marca. During the Elche match, Benzema accumulated bruising, and will be rested for the trip to Pamplona. Benzema’s presence for the first leg of their Round of 16 tie with Liverpool is also a doubt, which would be a major blow.

Toni Kroos missed their Thursday training session on Thursday with gastroentiritis, but Thibaut Courtois should be back from injury. Vinicius Junior will return form suspension.

Los Blancos cannot afford to slip up in Pamplona, or they will risk the gap between themselves and Barcelona moving into double figures. The Frenchman was their best player last season, but has struggled to stay on the pitch regularly. They coped well in the initial phase of the season, but it is starting to take its toll on Real Madrid.

