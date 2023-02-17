La Liga to implement new system vigilance to prevent racism towards Vinicius Junior

La Liga finally appear to be taking proactive action to help prevent racism against Vinicius Junior.

The Real Madrid star has suffered from at least seven racial incidents that have been reported this season. In particular, three separate incidents have already occurred in 2023, despite the relative youth of the year.

The Brazilian star has openly called for La Liga to take action rather than just putting out statements, with Carlo Ancelotti also defending his player against what he called a problem of Spanish football.

As per Cadena SER, La Liga will increase the number of observers at Real Madrid’s trip to Osasuna this Saturday, in order to hopefully prevent more racism towards Vinicius. In the event it does occur, they should be able to identify and punish the culprits more easily.

It is also suggested that La Liga would consider partial stadium closures for more racist behaviour, a measure not previously on the table. This would be the first step taken that would punish entire fanbases and clubs.

Ideally there will be no need for it, but if further incidents do occur, then La Liga will need to show they are serious about exercising their power. Up until now, Vinicius has had very little support, and the time for La Liga to respond is long overdue.

Image via REUTERS/Andrew Boyers