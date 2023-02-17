Kylian Mbappe’s comments aimed at Neymar Junior, Christophe Galtier’s response

Paris Saint-Germain do not do drama-free seasons. If the owners at Qatar Sports Investment were determined to bring in the biggest and most glamorous players to the club, then they received that and all of the problems that arise from an ensemble cast.

There have been rumours that Neymar Junior and Kylian Mbappe do not get on for some time, and the French forward may as well have confirmed them this week. After defeat to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League tie, Mbappe told the media what they needed to focus on ahead of the return leg (via Diario AS).

“Now we need all our players to be healthy and we are going to Munich to qualify. Above all, all our players must be in good health, sleep well, eat well…”

Kylian Mbappe after defeat to Bayern Munich: "Now we need all our players to be healthy and we are going to Munich to qualify. Above all, all our players must be in good health, sleep well, eat well…" Neymar Junior: pic.twitter.com/ltHNNDCSRu — Football España (@footballespana_) February 17, 2023

Just hours after the Bayern defeat (0-1), Neymar was pictured at McDonald’s and was also seen playing poker the same night.

Following the incident, PSG coach Christophe Galtier admitted that while Neymar was free to use his time off as he liked, he had spoken to the Brazilian.

Galtier: “I’ve spoken to Neumar and I said what thought about the photo at the fast food — the conversation will stay between us”. 🔴🔵🇧🇷 #PSG “Neymar has the right on his day off. He likes playing poker and he has the right to do so”. pic.twitter.com/yRJWUiACP8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2023

Despite having three of the best forwards in the world, and plenty of quality players behind them, PSG once again appear to be struggling to maintain harmony in the squad. With the Champions League campaign the be all and end all for the Parisians, an exit to Bayern would unleash more chaos and potentially endanger Galtier’s job.