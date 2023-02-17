Jurgen Klopp’s delight at Stefan Bajcetic’s form ahead of Real Madrid clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed rising star Stefan Bajcetic ahead of facing Real Madrid in Champions League action next week.

Bajcetic has forced his way into Klopp’s plans since the start of 2023, with a key role in the Reds midfield, including a man of the match performance in the 2-0 Premier League derby win over Everton.

The 18-year-old has been tipped for a Spain U21 call up in 2023 as part of Santi Denia’s plans for this summer’s U21 European Championships.

Galician-born Bajcetic has represented Spain at U18 level, and he is expected to stick with La Roja, despite having the option to switch allegiance to Serbia.

A first-ever @StanChart Player of the Month award for Stefan Bajcetic 💫 pic.twitter.com/KHW0WUyBxp — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2023

Klopp is set to keep faith with Bajcetic in his starting XI, ahead of Los Blancos visit to Anfield on February 21, with a crucial chance to make his mark against the defending European champions.

“He’s an excellent player and playing very well. It’s a pleasure to work with him”, as per quotes from Marca.

“The mix of Serbian and Spanish is very good for football. He’s a very intelligent player.

“His father and Thiago’s father played together at Celta Vigo, and Thiago has helped him.

“For now there are no signs that he’s not prepared to play. How will he manage with three games a week? I don’t know.

“Against Everton he was exceptional, not only because he is 18, but because he was magnificent.”

Klopp also confirmed Thiago Alcantara will miss out through injury against Real Madrid with Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz rated as doubtful.