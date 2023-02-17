Caso Negreira: Joan Laporta under the microscope as Barcelona start investigation

Barcelona continue to be the focus of media attention in Spain, as details leak out about the El Caso Negreira.

The Blaugrana allegedly paid Enriquez Negreira’s firm Dansil 95 €6.7m between 2001 and 2018 while he was Vice-President of the Technical Committee of Referees, for scouting reports and advice on referees.

Former President Josep Maria Bartomeu denied he had much knowledge of the payments or the people involved, claiming he had only ever dealt with Negreira’s son, and wasn’t aware of whom his father was.

In an interview with ABC (via Diario AS), Bartomeu did question Laporta’s knowledge and relationship with Negreira.

“When Laporta arrived at the club, the bills were close to €150k and when Sandro [Rosell] was named president, they were well over half a million euros; The only thing I can say is that I cut off Negreira’s tap and Laporta had quadrupled his salary, He should explain it”.

According to Sport, Barcelona are set to begin their own internal investigation into the matter. They will hire an outside firm to find out what happened and in theory ensure that the investigation is neutral.

It should be noted that various other outside firms have carried out processes and investigations into due diligence beforehand, such as the globally known PwC, but often turned up nothing. Later down the line, police investigations have later turned up evidence, as happened with Barcagate.