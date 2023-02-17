Carlo Ancelotti confirms Uruguayan wonderkid will replace Karim Benzema in Real Madrid squad

Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema for their trip to Pamplona this weekend, but it might allow Madridistas the chance to see one of their promising youngsters.

After suffering from bruising against Elche, Benzema will be rested against Osasuna. Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard will come back into the side after their injuries, while Toni Kroos is still recovering from a cold.

During his pre-match press conference, manager Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that he would be calling up 18-year-old Real Madrid Castilla talent Alvaro Rodriguez.

“He’s doing well. Tomorrow he’ll be in the squad because he’s a guy we trust. A profile we don’t have: very tall, he’s a good header of the ball… He can help us.”

The Uruguayan recently returned from the South American under-20 Championships, where he led La Celeste to second place. Rodriguez bagged five goals in seven games in the process. This season for Castilla he has been a factor too, scoring five times in 15 appearances.

The height Ancelotti references is an impressive 193cm, which makes him a handful along with his talented left foot. Rodriguez has played through the middle or out wide.