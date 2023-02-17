Barcelona confirm Pedri injury ahead of Manchester United and Real Madrid fixtures

Barcelona had been running smoothly on the pitch ahead of their tie against Manchester United, but now face a crucial part of the season without argubaly their best player.

The Blaugrana were beginning to lose control of the tie at Camp Nou against United when Pedri went down with injury. He was taken off after 40 minutes for Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona have now confirmed that he has a hamstring problem in his right leg, although they did not give a recovery time for him. Reports are saying that he recovery time is liekly to be 3-4 weeks though.

That would be a major blow to Barcelona’s hopes of making it through the Europa League tie against United, which he will now miss. Should Barcelona get through, he would miss both of their Round of 16 ties.

Domestically, Pedri will be out against Almeria, Valencia, Athletic Club and crucially, their first leg against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

It threatens to derail Barcelona’s season. Xavi Hernandez looked as if he had found the formula with four midfielders in his side, but that was largely dependent on Pedri’s ability to move between the lines and get into the box. Without him, it remains to be seen whether the system will work.