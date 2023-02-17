Atletico Madrid target Liverpool star as Joao Felix replacement

Atletico Madrid are plotting a summer transfer move for Liverpool star Roberto Firmino, if Joao Felix moves on.

Los Rojiblancos are prepared to let Felix join Chelsea on a permanent deal, ahead of the 2022/23 season, with the Blues impressed by his start to life at Stamford Bridge.

If Felix does move on to the Premier League giants in the coming months, Atletico will be in the market for a replacement, with Firmino available on a potential free transfer.

The Brazilian schemer is out of contract at Anfield in June, and the 31-year-old is rumoured to be ready to reject a 12-month extension, due to a lack of first team action.

Reports from the Daily Mirror claim Liverpool are ready to part ways with club icon Firmino, due to Cody Gakpo’s progress.

As a free agent, he would represent a bargain signing for Atletico, with the Felix fee reinvested elsewhere in the squad.