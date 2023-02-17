Athletic Club seal major extension as Ernesto Valverde set to remain in Bilbao

Athletic Club have several contract doubts playing on their minds for the coming seasons, but they have got one of the biggest out the way.

As Los Leones look to secure their futures, they face tricky negotations to retain highly-rated Nico Wiliams and Oihan Sancet. Both of their deals expire in 2024.

On Friday they announced the extension of manager Ernesto Vaverde though, one of the best managers in Spain. The new deal will keep him there until 2024 too, with his previous contract lasting until this summer.

Valverde is the manager who has taken charge of the most games for Athletic Club in their history over the course of seven-and-a-half of seasons, currently sitting on 332 games.

The former Barcelona manager has seen an improvement in Athletic, despite a tough start to 2023. Currently Athletic sit in 7th place, but are just two points away from fifth-place Real Betis and six points away from Atletico Madrid in the Champions League spots. It is hard to see where Athletic would have found a better candidate for the position.