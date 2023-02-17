Alexis Mac Allister’s dad drops transfer hint

Alexis Mac Allister’s dad has hinted his son could move on from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

Mac Allister played a starring role in Argentina’s march to glory at the 2022 World Cup and he was tipped with a move away from the AMEX Stadium last month.

Atletico Madrid were rumoured to be the most likely to make a bid, to add Mac Allister to their growing group of Argentinians in Madrid, in 2023.

Mac Allister rejected speculation over a rapid exit from the Premier League club with his focus remaining on Roberto De Zerbi’s side.

After continuing to impress for Brighton, on his return from Qatar, the 24-year-old is expected to generate a transfer race this summer, with interest from Spain and England.

Brighton have developed a reputation for selling players for the highest possible fee and Mac Allister could be the next player to leave the South Coast side.

“For now he’s at Brighton,” Carlos Mac Allister told an interview with TyC Sports, via Sky Sports.

“It’s a very good thing that he returned from the World Cup and has not pushed to leave, enjoying his success calmly, in a team that loves him very much.

“The reception he received was great. He’s very happy at the club.

“We know in July there will be chances to leave. But prior to the World Cup, Alexis renewed his contract, so the club has the opportunity to make a big sale.”