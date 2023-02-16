Xavi confirms Pedri injury, laments penalty decision in Manchester United thriller

Barcelona will have to win against Manchester United at Old Trafford next week in order to avoid being dumped out of two European competitions at the first opportunity this season.

After a goalless first half, the two European giants shared four goals in the second period, meaning that the tie will be decided in Manchester next Thursday.

Already without Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele due to injury, Barcelona will now be without Gavi due to suspension, and may also have Pedri missing. The 20-year-old was substituted in the first half, and Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez confirmed that it was a thigh injury.

“Pedri noticed some discomfort in the quadriceps.”

Xavi was left furious with the decision not to award a penalty for an apparent handball by Man Utd midfielder Fred. He felt that it was an obvious decision.

“For me the penalty is very clear. I went to tell the referee that it was very clear. That’s my opinion. It’s not going to change anything. He says it’s close to the body and for me it’s not. It’s a clear penalty.”

FT: Barcelona 2-2 Man United An exhilarating encounter from start to finish, the 1st leg ends all square at Camp Nou 🤝#UEL pic.twitter.com/EDV201lWlk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2023

Substitute Sergi Roberto headed the ball towards goal inside the Manchester United box, and it appeared to strike Fred on his upper arm. Despite Barcelona’s complaints, the referee decided against giving a penalty, and VAR confirmed the decision.

Barcelona will host Cadiz in La Liga on Sunday, before making the trip to England to take on Manchester United in the second leg next Thursday.

Image via Getty