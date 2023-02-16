WATCH: Real Madrid star shouts his opinion mid-match about Barcelona’s referee scandal

Real Madrid eased to victory against Elche on Wednesday evening at the Santiago Bernabeu, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side moved back to within eight points of Barcelona in the La Liga title race.

Dani Ceballos started the match for Real Madrid, and was replaced after 68 minutes with the score sitting at 3-0. His replacement, Luka Modric, would score Los Blancos’ fourth and final goal of the game.

As most players that have been substituted do, Ceballos remained on the bench with his teammates and the Real Madrid coaching staff until the final whistle. El Golazo del Gol picked up the midfielder on the sidelines, in which he said just one word – “Corruption!”

🚨 Imagen exclusiva #Golazo 🚨 🗣️ El grito vacilón de Ceballos en el partido del @realmadrid: 🔊 ¡¡CORRUPCIÓN…!! pic.twitter.com/Ex5eNP3WDe — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) February 16, 2023

Dani Ceballos sur le banc hier criant: "Corruption" 😂👏

selon @ElGolazoDeGol pic.twitter.com/YQsqVlFaFB — LosMadComps 🎥 (@LosMadComps_) February 16, 2023

Ceballos’ reason for saying this is likely linked to the case of Barcelona having paid Enriquez Negreira, the Vice President of the Technical Committee for Referees, a sum of €1.392m between 2016 and 2018 for “neutral treatment”.

Ceballos’ statement likely echoes the sentiments of many Real Madrid fans, but Barcelona are not expected to face any consequences for “Caso Negreira”.