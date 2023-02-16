WATCH: Raphinha equalises for Barcelona in pulsating Manchester United match

The second half of the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 tie between Barcelona and Manchester United have been enthralling, and has taken another turn.

After a goalless opening half, there have now been four goals in the second period. Marcos Alonso had given Barcelona the lead after 50 minutes, before goals from Marcus Rashford and Jules Kounde (OG) put Manchester United in front just nine minutes later.

The Premier League side looked to be taking an invaluable advantage back to Old Trafford for next Thursday’s second leg, but Barcelona have now equalised courtesy of Raphinha.

The Brazilian fired in a cross from the right, and it evaded everyone, despite Robert Lewandowski’s best efforts, to make it 2-2.

What a game this is! 🤯 That was clever from Raphinha 🧠#UEL pic.twitter.com/AVgexwxA2b — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2023

Barcelona will now hope to find a winner in the remaining 10 minutes of the match, as they look to give themselves the best chance of progressing after the second leg next week.