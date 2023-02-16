WATCH: Marcus Rashford cancels out Marcos Alonso’s opener for Barcelona

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Barcelona’s Europa League round of 32 first leg against Manchester United have exploded into life.

The Premier League side had the better of the first half chances, and forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into two big saves, from Wout Weghorst and Marcus Rashford respectively. Those stops looked to be crucial, as Barcelona took the lead just five minutes into the second half.

Marcos Alonso’s inclusion in the Barca side was questioned by many, but he silenced those with the opening goal, heading home from a Raphinha corner.

DEADLOCK BROKEN! 💥 Former Chelsea man Marcos Alonso puts Barcelona ahead ✅#UEL pic.twitter.com/dJi3OXWdpp — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2023

However, Barcelona’s lead lasted a matter of minutes, as Marcus Rashford grabbed the equaliser for Man Utd. He squeezed the ball past Ter Stegen after being played through by Fred.

IT'S MARCUS RASHFORD AGAIN! 🔥 The finish is a thing of beauty 🤌#UEL pic.twitter.com/Y2tUmaafx4 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2023

Xavi Hernandez will be tearing his hair out that Barcelona have relinquished control of the match so easily, having taken the lead in this one. He will be hopeful of salvaging a positive result to take to Manchester next week.