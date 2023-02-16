WATCH: Jules Kounde own goal gifts Manchester United the lead against Barcelona

Barcelona had best in control of the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie against Manchester United, but things have turned on their head very quickly.

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, Barca took the lead just five minutes into the second half courtesy of a Marcos Alonso header. However, their lead lasted less than three minutes, as Marcus Rashford finished past Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the German’s near post.

Things have got worse for Barcelona as the Premier League have now turned the game on its head to lead in Catalonia. Rashford’s low cross was flicked on by Bruno Fernandes, and the ball cannoned off Jules Kounde and ended up in the Barca net.

It is Kounde’s second own goal for Barcelona in a matter of weeks, having scored at the wrong end against Real Betis in La Liga too. However, the French international could have done very well to prevent the ball hitting off him.