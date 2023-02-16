Spanish Real Madrid star being courted by Morocco

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Real Madrid have just two players in Luis Enrique’s Spanish squad – Marco Asensio and Dani Carvajal.

The duo were unable to prevent La Roja exiting the competition at the last 16 stage, as Morocco defeated them on penalties following a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes. That result led to Enrique’s sacking, and the former Barcelona coach was replaced by Luis de la Fuente.

Real Madrid could have more luck with their Spanish stars under de la Fuente, and one player that could be involved is Brahim Diaz. De la Fuente knows the 23-year-old well, having coached him when he oversaw Spain’s U21 side, and Brahim could be involved in the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Norway and Morocco.

However, he may not be, if he no longer decides to represent Spain. Relevo report that Brahim is being courted by Spain’s conquerors in Qatar, with a view to being part of Walid Regragui’s side for upcoming internationals.

Regragui was reportedly in Milan this week to speak to Brahim, who qualifies for Morocco through his grandparents, and to persuade him to swap Spain for the African nation.

However, Brahim is expected to stick with Spain, citing both personal and sporting reasons for doing so. The Real Madrid forward is also expected to stick with Los Blancos, despite interest from AC Milan to make his loan deal permanent.