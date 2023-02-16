Ronaldinho’s son makes Barcelona debut in behind closed doors friendly

There was a lot of excitement among Barcelona fans and club officials when it was confirmed that the son of former cult hero Ronaldinho would be signing for the club.

The 17-year-old had left playing from Cruzeiro in his homeland, but he will now join Barca, and is expected to be in the Juvenil B level in his early days as a Blaugrana player.

On Thursday, Mendes made his debut for the club, albeit in a behind closed doors friendly, as per Sport. The match was played at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper against the youth side of Barcelona’s Europa League opponents, Manchester United.

Barcelona’s side featured a mixture of players from the Juvenil A and B sides, with the former competing in the UEFA Youth League this season. Their next match is against AZ Alkmaar on the 1st of March.

📌 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐑𝐈 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐀𝐓 💪 𝐉𝐮𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐥 𝐀 vs AZ Alkmaar

🏆 @UEFAYouthLeague

⚽️ Vuitens de final

📅 01/03

⌚️ 16 hores

🏟️ Estadi Johan Cruyff#FCBMasia 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/F97P8jUjBn — FC Barcelona – Masia (@FCBmasia) February 15, 2023

Barcelona will hope that Mendes can have a similar impact to his father at the club, although he is not expected to be at first team level for a couple of years at least.