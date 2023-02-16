Revealed: All the matches Pedri will miss for Barcelona after thigh injury diagnosis

Barcelona are already without Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele due to injury, and now Pedri has been added to that list having pulled up against Manchester United on Thursday.

The 20-year-old had to be replaced just before half time, and Xavi Hernandez confirmed after the match that the midfielder had suffered a thigh injury.

Diario AS have stated that the injury will keep Pedri out for a month, meaning that he will unlikely to return before the middle of March. As a result, he will miss next week’s second leg, as well as the La Liga fixture against Cadiz on Sunday.

Pedri is expected to be absent from league fixtures against Almeria, Valencia and Athletic Club, while he will also miss the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final against Real Madrid. Should Barca beat Man Utd next week, Pedri would likely miss both legs of the club’s Europa League last 16 tie.

Barcelona are likely to be without Busquets, Pedri and Gavi for the match against Manchester United next Thursday, with the latter suspended having picked up a booking in the first leg.

Image via Josep Lake/AFP