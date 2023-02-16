Real Madrid considering summer move for Manchester United star

Manchester United take on Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie on Thursday evening, but they will not have a key player starting for the match at the Camp Nou.

Diogo Dalot recently returned to action for the Premier League giants, having picked up a hamstring injury in early January. Erik ten Hag has opted for Aaron Wan-Bissaka against the Blaugrana, despite the Portuguese’s excellent displays this season, although his fitness may be the reason.

Dalot’s contract situation is one that worries Man Utd officials, with terms still having not been agreed on a new deal, with his current one expiring next summer. Diario AS report that Real Madrid will consider a move for the 23-year-old at the end of the season if the situation remains the same.

Los Blancos have problems at right back, with Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez in their thirties, and the former’s performance levels having dropped compared to recent seasons.

A new right back will likely be required for Real Madrid in the coming seasons, and Dalot would certainly be an excellent option, especially if they can get him on a cut-price deal.