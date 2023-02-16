Real Madrid close to renewing loan star until 2027

Real Madrid are on the verge of securing their future with Brahim Diaz, with a two-year extension to his current deal proposed.

Brahim arrived from Manchester City in 2019, but after struggling to make an impact, was sent to Milan on a two-year loan in order to continue his development. After a promising contribution in Milan’s Scudetto-winning season, Brahim has established himself as a regular this season under Stefano Pioli. He has begun 20 of 26 games he has played this season for the Rossoneri.

There is much debate about his future this summer. Milan have a purchase option of €22m this summer, but Real Madrid can bring him back for €25m if they so desire. Real Madrid seemingly want him back, but Milan are keen to retain him and can offer a bigger role to him.

According to The Athletic (via MD), Los Blancos are at least close to giving themselves a little more security, with a new deal running until 2027 proposed. His current deal runs until 2025. They say that Marco Asensio’s future may be the determining factor – if Asensio leaves, Brahim would return to occupy his role. Should Asensio remain, it will leave Los Blancos with a decision to make.

