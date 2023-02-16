Predicted XI Barcelona-Manchester United: Xavi Hernandez to maintain structure without Sergio Busquets

Barcelona take on Manchester United at 18:45 CEST at Camp Nou on Thursday evening, in a tie which will serve as a measuring stick for both clubs. After improvement in recent months, both will want to prove their pedigree.

For his part Xavi Hernandez will not touch his line-up, as per Sport. The Blaugrana will stick to their four-man midfield of Gavi, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Franck Kessie, with Raphinh a on the right again.

Sergio Busquets and Ousmane Dembele will miss the tie through injury, with no other injuries presenetly,

Meanwhile Erik ten Hag has more doubts to deal with. On Wednesday, Antony, Antony Martial and Scott McTominay all missed training, while Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer are suspended.

The Red Devils wll likely line up in a 4-2-3-1, led by Wout Weghorst leading the attack, backed by Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho. Luke Shaw is also tipped to play in central defence, with Tyrell Malacia on the left side for United.