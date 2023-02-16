New Spain manager Luis de la Fuente to call up Real Sociedad midfielder

Real Sociedad are currently in third place in La Liga, with much of their squad coming out of the Zubieta academy. A remarkable 17 players passed through at least the B team in Donostia-San Sebastian, and one of their brightest talents is set to make the jump to the Spanish national side.

Dubbed by some in Barcelona as the successor to Sergio Busquets, it appears Spain manager Luis de la Fuente agrees with that assessment of Martin Zubimendi. As per Diario AS, Zubimendi is set to get the call for La Roja in the absence of the retired Busquets, with ties against Norway and Scotland approaching for his first call-up.

The Arsenal and Barcelona-linked pivote is not the only La Real player on de la Fuente’s radar either, with Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal and Brais Mendez all making their case to be included. As under-21 manager, de la Fuente called up 15 players currently in La Real’s ranks.

Another name mentioned with a good chance of making the squad is Oihan Sancet. The Athletic Club midfielder continues to impress with his versatile skillset, and in particular, his goals – Sancet’s ability to time runs into the box might be decisive in him earning his first cap.

De la Fuente’s first Spain squad will likely be talked about in terms of Sergio Ramos’ inclusion or exclusion, but there are a number of exciting young players pushing for places, even if Luis Enrique’s World Cup squad was one of the youngest at the tournament.