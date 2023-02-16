Marcos Alonso transfer between Chelsea and Barcelona reported to FIFA for fraud

Barcelona may be facing more transfer trouble, as their signing of Marcos Alonso has been called into question.

The 32-year-old Spanish international joined Barcelona on a free after being released by Chelsea on the final day of the transfer market. However as per both Diario AS and MD, fourth division side Union Adarve are claiming they should have received €103k from the deal as part of their formation rights.

They believe they have evidence of meetings between the two clubs negotiating for Alonso previously. Their theory is that Alonso’s move was part of the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move (€12m) to Chelsea in the other direction. If that was the case, it is not yet clear what kind of punishments they may face, but they would face serious consequences. Adarve will also report Barcelona to La Liga.

AS say that rtheir sources in Barcelona are unconcerned by the matter, stating that it would not have helped their salary limit with La Liga. Alonso signfiicantly reduced his salary to join Barcelona on a one-year deal.

The concern for Barcelona will be how La Liga look on this. Joan Laporta has been at loggerheads with La Liga President Javier Tebas for some time now, with the latest episodde involving Barcelona taking La Liga to court in order to register Gavi.