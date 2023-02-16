Manchester City midfielder’s agent spotted meeting Barcelona Director

Barcelona have a habit of pursuing free agents for the summer market, and it appears at least one of their chases is in full swing.

Last summer Barcelona brought in both Andreas Christensen from Chelsea and Franck Kessie from Milan in deals that appeared to be done in February or March before the summer.

Seemingly they will be dropping back into the Premier League market for their next addition. As reported by Gerard Romero of Jijantes, Ilkay Gundogan’s agent has been spotted at the Ciutat Esportiva this morning. He then met with the sporting directorate, including Jordi Cruyff and Mateu Alemany.

💣Avanza @JijantesFC El agente de İlkay Gündoğan se ha reunido esta mañana con la dirección deportiva del Barça. El futbolista queda libre este junio, y es una opción MUY REAL para reforzar la plantilla azulgrana este próximo verano#mercato #Barça pic.twitter.com/svkPUj5Eaw — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) February 16, 2023

Gundogan is out of contract at Manchester City in the summer and is yet to commit his future anywhere. At 32 years of age, turning 33 in October, the German midfielder is likely looking at his last major contract of any length. Especially when considering he has a past of serious injuries, Gundogan elite clubs may be reluctant to commit to a long-term contract.

If Barcelona do bring in Gundogan, it implies that they are intent on having another season of strong competition in midfield again. Early on in the campaign Frenkie de Jong could not get into the side, until a change in formation was implemented. The Blaugrana do not have a great deal of depth at the position, with only Kessie and youngster Pablo Torre in reserve to Sergio Busquets, de Jong, Pedri and Gavi, but signing Gundogan would mean leaving out a large name.

The other alternative could be that Barcelona are preparing for an exit. Busquets is also out of contract and is yet to decide his future.