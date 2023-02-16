Javier Tebas confirms Barcelona won’t face La Liga sanctions for Caso Negreira

Caso Negreira has dominated Spanish football over the past couple of days. The situation refers to Barcelona paying Dasnil 95, a company headed by Vice-President of Referees Enriquez Negreira, €1.4m to receive scouting services and verbal reports from 2016 to 2018.

This happened under the presidency of Josep Maria Bartomeu, who confirmed allegations that the club had used Negreira’s company, but for totally legitimate and legal reasons.

Barcelona were not expected to receive any punishment for having done this, and now La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that Barcelona cannot face sporting sanctions over the case.

“From LaLiga we will respect the investigation that the Prosecutor’s Office is going to do and, if it decides to file the appropriate complaint, we will have to appear as a private accusation.

“However, it is not possible that (Barcelona can be punished), since between 2018 and 2023 five years have passed and this type of sanction expires after three years.”

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are punished by the courts, but their charge towards the La Liga title this season appears to be safe for the time being.