‘I don’t care if Marco Asensio renews or not’ – Carlo Ancelotti blunt on Real Madrid star

Real Madrid thumped Elche 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday evening, leaving Madridistas and players alike content with the side. Marco Asensio will have been particularly delighted after a stunning opening goal, but his manager’s words might have taken the shine off the evening.

Asensio’s jinking run and strike into the bottom corner were an illustration of the ability Asensio has, albeit against La Liga’s bottom side.

After the match, Manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked whether Asensio would be staying at Real Madrid this season – Diario AS carried his repsonse. Asensio’s contract is up in the summer.

“He looks good to me, I don’t know if he will stay or not. He may or may not stay, I don’t know, I don’t care much. We have a very important challenge this season. The important thing is that he is contributing, like last year. Let him continue like this, and the club will make the most appropriate decision.”

Asensio has maintained he wants to stay at the club, after seeking a move last summer. Yet the latest reporting is that the club are unlikely to offer Asensio the role and salary that he wants.Real Madrid have a history of playing hard ball with their contracts, most notably with Sergio Ramos.