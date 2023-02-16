Fabrizio Romano confirms Arsenal are scouting Barcelona target

Barcelona are no longer able to simply outspend their rivals for their top transfer targets these days, which makes their busines much trickier. The bad news for the Blaugrana is they face competition from a Premier League side on the rise for one of their summer 2023 targets.

Supposedly outlining three main targets for their summer business, one of them is Brazilian starlet Vitor Roque. The 17-year-old was highly impressive for Brazil during their under-20 South American Championships, and in their minds fitted in as Robert Lewandowski’s back-up and eventual replacement.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are also on his trail, as he detailed for Caught Offside.

“Arsenal have sent their scouts to follow Vitor, but it’s the same for 5 European top clubs. Barcelona want him, he’s on the list and really appreciated but Athletico Paranaense hope for €60m package to sell Vitor, so… It’s not easy,” he commented in his Daily Column.

If Athletico Paranaense are demanding a fee of that size, it may well put paid to Barcelona’s hopes of signing him. The Blaugrana insist they will be able to sign this summer, but there is little chance of them being able to fork out large amounts. Agent Andre Curry has confirmed that the Blaugrana have already had an offer turned down for Roque, and the presence of Arsenal alone (let alone three other top clubs) will make it a struggle for Barcelona.