European wonderkid Xavi Simons reveals why he left Barcelona for PSG

Xavi Simons was regarded as one of La Masia’s most promising youngsters when he was at Barcelona, but the Dutch teenager opted to leave Spain as a 16-year-old to join French champions Paris Saint-Germain back in 2019.

Simons rarely featured in the French capital, and returned home to the Netherlands last summer, joining PSV Eindhoven. He has taken the Eredivisie by storm this season, registering ten goals and five assists already after matchday 21.

In an interview with Marca, Simons explained that he has a couple of reasons for leaving Barcelona.

“In the end it ended for “x” reasons, for a couple of things that I will tell you someday. I am very grateful to Barcelona. I will always have a lot of affection for the club and the people. My family still lives there. It’s a very important city for me.”

He also revealed that his reason for choosing PSG came down to the project that he was sold on by club officials.

“PSG came with a very nice project. They trusted me a lot and they showed it. That’s why I decided to go with them.”

Simons is delivering on the potential that he promised as a youngster at Barcelona, and club officials will surely regret letting him go.