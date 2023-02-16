Dani Alves’ bail hopes suffer fresh blow after new evidence revealed

Dani Alves is closing in on one month in prison in Barcelona, having been remanded into custody since the 20th of January.

The former Barcelona and Sevilla was arrested on his date, having handed himself in to a local police station, and was then denied bail by the presiding judge later that day.

He has been imprisoned ever since, although he hopes to be released on a provisional basis in the near future, having been granted a second bail hearing, which began on Thursday morning.

However, Alves’ hopes to leave prison appeared to have suffered a blow, with Sport reporting that the prosecuting lawyer provided evidence of the footballer “economic strength”, which could prevent judge the judge from granting bail.

Alves had been deemed as a flight risk, which contributed to the original decision to deny bail. The former Barcelona right back must hope that his defence team can persuade the judge enough in order for a temporary release to be granted.