Brazil plan for Carlo Ancelotti move despite hiring new head coach

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid future is certainly an interesting topic at the moment. The 63-year-old confirmed last summer that he would retire from management when his time at Real Madrid ended, which was expected to be at the end of next season when his contract expires.

However, he could be in line for another job when his second spell at Real Madrid is over, with Brazil very interested in seeing the Italian take over from former boss Tite. The CBF denied that Ancelotti would take over the position mid-season, but they haven’t given up hope of landing him in the summer, according to Relevo.

The Brazilian FA are not ready to give up on Ancelotti, and have appointed Ramon Menezes as interim head coach in the meantime, with Ancelotti very unlikely to leave Real Madrid before the end of this season.

Menezes led Brazil to success at the recent U20 Sudamericano, and will lead the Selecao in their friendly match against Morocco in March.

Real Madrid are reportedly planning for Ancelotti leaving the club, although it remains to be seen whether that is this season or further ahead in the future.