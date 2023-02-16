Barcelona director denies contact with Ilkay Gundogan over summer move

Ilkay Gundogan has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer. The German international is out of contract at Manchester City at the end of the season, and with no signs of a renewal happening, he looks set to leave.

Rumours over a move heightened on Thursday when Gundogan’s agent was spotted meeting Barcelona’s sporting director Jordi Cruyff, with claims that he also met director of football Mateu Alemany.

However, Alemany has clarified the reason for meeting the player’s agent, stating that he met him because he also represents defender Andreas Christensen, as per Sport.

“My obligation is to know that Gundogan is free, and we have met with his uncle, who is also Christensen’s agent. We talked about Christensen, his performance and how happy we are with the player. He has been a very good signing, but there was nothing else.”

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona do look to add Gundogan to their squad for next season, but the German would be an excellent addition to Xavi Hernandez’s squad if so.