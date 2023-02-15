Xavi Hernandez on Manchester United interest in Frenkie de Jong – ‘He was very clear with me’

Barcelona take on Manchester United on Thursday evening in the Europa League at 18:45 CEST. As they kick off at Camp Nou, Frenkie de Jong will have the keys to the midfield.

Not that of Manchester United, but of Barcelona. The Dutchman was heavily linked to a move to United over the summer, but dug his heels and ensured that he remained at Barcelona, much to the delight of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Now with Xavi Hernandez switching to a four-man midfield in 2023, de Jong has come into his own and is exhibiting his best football in Blaugrana. Without Sergio Busquets on Thursday, he will be in charge of directing traffic.

Speaking ahead of the match, Xavi Hernandez was asked if de Jong had a point to prove, being as he will face off against the side that pursued him so extensively.

“He was very clear with me, he wanted to stay with us and there was no doubt. He is an important player, I am very satisfied with him, with his results and leadership.”

Against Villarreal on Sunday, de Jong was the lynchpin in the middle, particularly in defence. Alongside Franck Kessie, the pair were responsible for more than half of the 30 ball recoveries Barcelona made. The Blaugrana will be hoping he continues that form against the Red Devils too, allowing Gavi and Pedri to do damage further up the pitch.