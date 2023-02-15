‘We have no more strength’ – Real Madrid star admits to feeling helpless over racism

Real Madrid, and in particular Vinicius Junior, have been plagued by the scourge of racism this season. The Brazilian forward has suffered seven counts of racism that have been reported by La Liga to the Anti-Violence Committee, with so far only ten Real Valladolid fans set to receive bans and sanctions.

The latest case occurred against Real Mallorca, two weekends previously, when Vinicius was once again called a monkey. La Liga have just reported this incident in order to begin an investigation.

Speaking to La Liga, in an interview carried by MD, teammate Rodrygo Goes said Vinicius is dealing with it well.

“Vinicius is very calm, he is always smiling as you can see. On this subject, it does bother us a bit, not only Vinicius, but everyone inside [the dressing room].”

However Rodrygo has also reached the point of helplessness with the entire issue.

“But we feel that we can do no more, we have no more strength. We always talk and nothing changes. I particularly don’t know what else to do with this issue. Now, I try not to talk, and seeing that others talk and nothing changes, I’m not going to talk.”

It is a sad state of affairs for La Liga, and Spain on the whole. It represents the need for a significant culture shift, and shows the rise of the far-right anti-migrant rhetoric which has been amplified in recent years by parties such as Vox.

Image via EFE/ Sergio G. Cañizares