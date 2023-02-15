Real Madrid

WATCH: Sergio Ramos dragged after video emerges of PSG player pushing photographer

Sergio Ramos was back in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the first time since leaving Real Madrid on Tuesday night, going down 1-0 to Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes.

The 36-year-old Spanish icon was widely praised for his performance at the back though, managing to win a number of battles.

After the match, there was less praise for Ramos. As the Paris Saint-Germain players applauded the fans before leaving the pitch, footage of Ramos was captured pushing a photographer, seemingly without provocation.

Without knowing exactly what ocurred, it is hard to judge the motivation or if something was said to Ramos to respond in that way.

However from a distance it does not reflect well on the former Real Madrid captain. As many have pointed out, the photographer is merely carrying out their work and unless they provoked the reaction, have no reason to expect to be treated that way.

