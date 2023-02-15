Elche Real Madrid

WATCH: Marco Asensio’s solo effort gives Real Madrid an early lead

In a must-win game in La Liga for Real Madrid, they have taken an early lead against bottom club Elche.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side sit 11 points behind Barcelona in the La Liga table after the Blaugrana’s victory over Villarreal on Sunday. Real Madrid’s involvement in the Club World Cup, which they won after a 5-3 victory over Al Hilal in Saturday’s final, meant that the game against Elche was postponed until Wednesday.

Real Madrid look set to close back to within eight points of Barca, with the goal coming from Marco Asensio, who missed a penalty in Los Blancos’ last La Liga fixture, which saw them fall to defeat against Mallorca.

Dani Carvajal laid off Asensio, who drove into the box before finishing beyond Edgar Badia.

Real Madrid will be hoping for a rather comfortable victory over Elche in this game, and they have certainly started in the right fashion if they are to do just that.

