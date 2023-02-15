WATCH: Luka Modric scores stunner as Real Madrid add a fourth against Elche

Real Madrid are turning on the style as they look set to move back to within eight points of Barcelona at the top of the La Liga table.

Marco Asensio gave Carlo Ancelotti’s side an early lead inside the first ten minutes with a lovely solo effort. Karim Benzema scored two penalties – his 10th and 11th goals of the season – to give Real Madrid a commanding lead at half time.

Real Madrid have continued their dominance in the second half, but it has taken until the 80th minute to add a fourth, but it has come courtesy of substitute Luka Modric. The veteran midfielder picked the ball up on the edge of the Elche box, and rifled an effort into the top corner.

It has been a dominating display from Real Madrid, who have continued on from winning the Club World Cup in Morocco at the weekend. Ancelotti’s side will now hope to use their momentum to close to gap to Barcelona in the next few weeks.