WATCH: Karim Benzema doubles Real Madrid’s lead from the penalty spot

Real Madrid are well on their way to closing Barcelona’s lead at the top of La Liga to eight points.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to get back on track in the league, having lost their previous fixture against Mallorca 10 days ago. Marco Asensio missed a penalty in that match, but he opened the scoring in Wednesday’s game against Elche with a lovely solo effort.

Real Madrid have now doubled their lead at the Santiago Bernabeu on the half hour mark, and it’s their talisman who’s scored it. Enzo Roco handled in the area, which allowed the Frenchman to score from the spot, which he dually did.

Benzema is now in double figures in La Liga this season, and he will hope to add many more as Real Madrid set about chasing down Barcelona at the summit of La Liga.

There will be more difficult fixtures ahead for Los Blancos, but they are taking care of business against Elche.