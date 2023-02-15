WATCH: Deja vu as Karim Benzema nets another penalty to give Real Madrid 3-0 lead

Real Madrid are well set to move back to within eight points of league leaders Barcelona after netting a third first half goal against bottom side Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A superb solo effort from Marco Asensio set Los Blancos on their way after nine minutes, and Karim Benzema doubled their lead on the half hour mark from the penalty spot after a handball in the area.

Benzema has netted Real Madrid’s third, and again, it has come from 12 yards. Diego Gonzalez brought down Rodrygo in the box, which allowed to add his second of the game. He went right with his first penalty, and despite going left for his second, the outcome was the same.

Having just notched his 10th league goal of the season, Benzema now has his 11th in quick succession.

The Frenchman is now just three behind Robert Lewandowski in the race for the golden boot in La Liga, despite the Real Madrid captain having missed several matches this season through injury.