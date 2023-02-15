Toni Kroos confirms his career intentions post-Real Madrid

This season could be Toni Kroos’ final campaign as a Real Madrid player, with his contract set to expire at the end of June.

The former German international joined the club from Bayern Munich back in 2014, following an impressive World Cup in which he lifted the trophy with his nation after defeating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in the final.

Kroos won his 18th honour as a Real Madrid on Saturday, claiming his sixth Club World Cup winner’s medal, five of those with Los Blancos. However, it remains to be seen whether he adds any more before his career in the Spanish capital ends.

Kroos has revealed that Real Madrid will be the final club in his playing career. Speaking on his podcast “Einfach mal luppen”, as per Diario AS, which he co-hosts with brother Felix, who is also a professional footballer, Kroos explained that he will end his playing days at the club.

“I will retire here (at Real Madrid), what happens is that I still do not know when it will be. Today, there is no final decision on my part.”

Kroos’ decision is over his Real Madrid future is reportedly set to depend on whether Carlo Ancelotti remains in charge of the first team for next season, with the Italian having been linked with the vacant Brazil job in recent weeks.