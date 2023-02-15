Real Madrid looking to tie down Champions League starring loanee

Real Madrid will start their Champions League knockout rounds journey next midweek when they take on Liverpool in the first leg of their last 16 tie at Anfield.

However, one Real Madrid player has already began his excursion is Brahim Diaz, who is on loan at Italian giants AC Milan. The Rossoneri defeated Tottenham Hotspur at the San Siro on Tuesday, with Diaz netting the only goal of the game.

There has been plenty of discussion surrounding Diaz’s future, with Milan having a €22m buy option in his loan deal. However, the deal also stipulates that Real Madrid would have a buyback clause of €27m in his contract at the Serie A side.

Should Milan activate their clause, it’s likely that Real Madrid will buy him straight back this summer, as Relevo report that club officials want Diaz in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad next season.

However, Real Madrid would prefer he just came back after his Italian job, and they intend to extend his contract, which expires in 2025, for another two years.

