Real Madrid looking to improve dismal post-Club World Cup record

Having won a record fifth Club World Cup on Saturday, Real Madrid return to La Liga matters on Wednesday, when they take on Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side sit 11 points behind Barcelona in the title race, but could close that gap with their game in hand when they host the bottom of the league side.

With the Club World Cup being scheduled mid-season, it has provided a momentary break from league matters, but Real Madrid must look to get back on track, having lost their last domestic fixture against Mallorca 10 days ago.

However, their record in their first match upon return from the Club World Cup historically is not great. In their four previous fixtures, Real Madrid have won one, drawn one and lost two, with a win percentage of just 25%. Their only victory came in 2017, when Los Blancos defeated Sevilla 3-0 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last 16 tie.

Ancelotti will be hoping to improve that record against Elche, as Real Madrid look to keep in the title race, despite Barcelona threatening to pull out of reach.