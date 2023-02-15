Real Betis to lose Sporting Director at the end of the season amid Barcelona links

Real Betis have been operating on a tight budget for several seasons now, but have been doing so successfully. That is in no small part down to Sporting Director Antonio Cordon, but Los Verdiblancos will be without him going into next season.

Over the past three seasons, since the pandemic hit finances hard, Betis have made a net profit of just under €44m while qualifying for European football in both seasons and winning the Copa del Rey.

Cordon has told the club that he will leave at the end of the season, although he cites personal reasons for his departure. Just hours after the news broke, MD say that he was linked with the recruitment team at Barcelona, but Cordon denies he has a deal with any club.

“An offer from Barcelona? I’m laughing, I have nothing with any club. My departure is not because I am going to any club… for the moment, so nothing. They’re barking up the wrong tree, you can calmly deny that they are not true.”

“it is true that now they are undoubtedly going to link me to many teams, both in Europe and in Spain, It is what it is. It’s something I have to accept.”

Regardless of what Cordon’s future holds, Betis will likely feel his loss keenly. Regarded as one of the most trusted and best sporting directors in La Liga, they will struggle to fill the void.