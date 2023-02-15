Premier League trio planning summer move for top La Liga keeper

La Liga has a plethora of impressive goalkeeper playing in its league. Marc-Andre ter Stegen is on course for a record breaking season with Barcelona, while Thibaut Courtois helped Real Madrid to a fantastic treble last season, which included a man of the match performance in the Champions League final.

Another who has impressed for many years, but has not quite got the recognition outside of Spain is Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou. The 31-year-old shot to stardom last year at the World Cup in Qatar, where he produced a string of excellent performances to help Morocco finish in fourth place.

Bono’s stock rose tenfold after the tournament in Qatar, and several top clubs registered an interest, including those from the Premier League. He reportedly rejected moves to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in January, but both are expected to come back in for him in the summer, according to Fichajes. West Ham United are also set to move for Bono at the end of the season.

Sevilla officials are keen to ease pressure on the club’s finances, and sales are likely this summer, which may see Bono depart after three solid seasons in Andalusia.