Predicted XIs Real Madrid-Elche: Eder Militao to return, Andriy Lunin continues without Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid are required to win this evening against bottom side Elche in order to reduce the gap to Barcelona back to eight points. Kicking off at 21:00 CEST at the Santiago Bernabeu, should they fail to do so, Chamartin will be ablaze with frustration.

Elche have won just once all season in La Liga, coming in their last game against Villarreal. They managed a 2-1 win, and will be going to the Bernabeu with nothing to lose. Although they have lost former Real Madrid midfielder Omar Mascarell for this match, leaving them short in the middle of the park. The result is that new signing Pape Cheikh may make his debut.

Real Madrid meanwhile are missing Vinicius Junior due to suspension, and Carlo Ancelotti confirmed that Rodrygo would be filling in for him on the left. David Alaba is set to move Eduardo Camavinga from the left-back spot, as per Diario AS. Eder Militao will return from injury but Thibaut Courtois will not, meaning Andriy Lunin will continue in goal.

Both AS and Marca expect Luka Modric and Aurelien Tchouameni to start, while Marco Asensio is also a prime candidate to play on the right. AS have Dani Ceballos ahead of Toni Kroos.

Los Blancos then travel to Osasuna this weekend, before a tough run involving Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Betis.